Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

