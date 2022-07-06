Truist Financial Corp Buys 337,048 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $85,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

