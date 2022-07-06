Bank of The West Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $293.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total value of $549,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,071.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,228 shares of company stock worth $10,951,797. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

