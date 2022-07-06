Bank of The West Has $595,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of The West lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in PayPal were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

