Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

