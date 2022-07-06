Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

