Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

