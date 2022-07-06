1,497 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,228 shares of company stock worth $10,951,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $293.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

