UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

