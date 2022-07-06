Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $476.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.