Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

