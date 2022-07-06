Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 11,694 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

