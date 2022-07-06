Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.