Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $39.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $39,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.32.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

