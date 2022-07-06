UMB Bank N A MO Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CME Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 122,643 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of CME stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

