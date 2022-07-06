Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $39.24 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $39,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

