Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,318 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $90,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $280.05 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.