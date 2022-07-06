Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.