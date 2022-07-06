Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $620.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.76 and its 200 day moving average is $727.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

