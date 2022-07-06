Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $37,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.