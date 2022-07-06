Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,508,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

