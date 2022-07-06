Bank of The West Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

