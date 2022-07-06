Allworth Financial LP Buys 6,642 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

