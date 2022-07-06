Bank of The West Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

VLO stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

