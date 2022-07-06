Bank of The West Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average is $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

