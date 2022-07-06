Truist Financial Corp Sells 55,317 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Target worth $85,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

