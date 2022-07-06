UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 552,088 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,599.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,088 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 248,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

