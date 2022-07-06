UMB Bank N A MO Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3,213.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 168,528 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

MRVL stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.