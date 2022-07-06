Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

