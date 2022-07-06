Berkshire Bank Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 48,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,011,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,381,000 after buying an additional 1,545,897 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

