The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $57,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.