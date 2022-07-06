180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

