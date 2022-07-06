Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

