Truist Financial Corp Purchases 39,970 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $86,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

