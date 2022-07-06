UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,185 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

