UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

