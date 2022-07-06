Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

NVIDIA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

