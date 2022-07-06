Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.