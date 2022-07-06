NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $173,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

