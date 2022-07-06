Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.