Mayar Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Visa makes up 10.0% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 103,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $381.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

