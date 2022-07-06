NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

