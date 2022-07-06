Simmons Bank Buys 3,516 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 634,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.