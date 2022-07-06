Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

