Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

NVDA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

