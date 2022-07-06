Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,146 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

