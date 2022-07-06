Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average of $211.59. The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

