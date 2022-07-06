Hoese & Co LLP Sells 335 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

