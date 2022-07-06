Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 212,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.