Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

